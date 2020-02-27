Global Pentane Plus Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Pentane Plus Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing demand for Pentane Plus in the blending of gasoline and ethanol. Also, the increasing use of pentane plus as fuel for transportation and rapidly increasing production of shale gas are the major factors driving the growth of Global Pentane Plus Market. Whereas the high processing cost of Pentane Plus and highly flammable characteristics of pentane plus may hinder the growth of the market. Pentane-Plus is a mixture of unsaturated hydrocarbons which is manufactured by cracking petroleum elements at high temperature. It further undergoes distillation to isolate it from pyrolysis gasoline. Pentane Plus is highly volatile and aliphatic and is insoluble in water. The useful elements of Pentane-Plus are iso-pentane, normal pentane, plant condensates, and hexane plus. Pentane-Plus is used in various chemical industries, It is used as an additive for natural heavy crude, in petrol engines, It has high saving potential as it yields thermal insulation properties.

The regional analysis of Global Pentane Plus Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 n-Pentane

 Isopentane

 Neopentane

By Application:

 Transportation fuel

 Polyurethane Blowing Agent

 Chemical Solvent

 Electronic Cleaning

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include GAIL India Ltd., Exxon Mobil Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Petrochemical Commercial Company International Ltd., Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company, Boubyan Petrochemical Company, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company, Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company, Qatar Petrochemical Company, Phillips 66 Company, HCS Group GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., Hangzhou Yuechen Chemical Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Sincere Chemicals Co., Ltd. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Pentane Plus Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

