Global Perimeter Security Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

In 2014, approximately 71% of the organizations in the US were affected by a successful cyber-attack and it has been estimated to increase at the rate of 61% annually in the upcoming years. This rapid growth in perimeter intrusion has compelled the demand for perimeter security solutions across the world. The global perimeter security solutions market is expected to reach approx. $ 250 billion by 2025. The global perimeter security market is driven by various factors rising focus of government for perimeter security regulations, advancement in surveillance technology, development in smart cities and so on.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global perimeter security market are given below:

Services:

 Open Systems

 Integration & design

 Risk Management Services

 Support & Maintenance

 Managed Services

 Others

Solutions:

 Access Control

 Intrusion detections sensors

 Video surveillance

 Mass/Emergency Notification System

 ion & Design

 Risk Management

Applications:

 Aerospace & Defence

 Transportation & Logistics

 Commercial Building

 Critical Infrastructures

 Government

 Others

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Rest of the World

Regionally, the global perimeter security market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe & RoW. The report further provides a detailed analysis of countries under each of these regions. Globally, in 2015, North America has held the largest market share of 31.95% in the global perimeter security market. The major reason for the high market share in the fast adoption of perimeter security solutions in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during 2017-2023. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by favorable government initiatives across developing countries, rising demand for perimeter security due to the increasing number of special events, development of smart infrastructure and so on.

The global perimeter security market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies. However, approximately 25% of market share is dominated by some major brands such as Anixter International, Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Nice Systems Inc., Axis Communications and so on. Other Key companies include Senstar, CIAS, Fiber Sensys, Lockheed Martin Corporation and so on. The report covers all top 25 company profiles based on the revenue and market activity of these companies.