Global Plastic Pigment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Plastic Pigment Market valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Plastic Pigment market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Plastics are being increasingly adopted in various industries including automotive, packaging and others that are responsible for market growth.

Pigments are widely utilized in various paints and coatings applications. Owing to their various chemical properties, pigments are able to withstand extreme conditions without compromising with the coating performance. The rising demand for plastics in the automotive industry is accelerating the plastic pigments market as they are favorable and cost-effective for the vehicles manufactured. In addition, the growing significance of aesthetics in packaging is one of the major drivers impacting growth in the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials used for manufacturing the plastic pigments are expected to hinder the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, The Plastic Pigment market is segmented into Type and End-User Industry. The type segment is classified into inorganic and organic pigments. The end-user industry segment is further segmented into packaging, automotive, building and construction, consumers and others. The Type is anticipated to dominate the Plastic Pigment market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of the Global Plastic Pigment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. The European region is anticipated to fastest-growing in the Plastic Pigment market. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 BASF SE

 Clariant

 Dic Corporation

 Lanxess

 Sudarshan Chemical Industries

 Chemours

 Cabot Corporation

 Heubach

 Tronox

 Ferro Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Inorganic Pigments

 Organic Pigments

By End-user Industry:

 Packaging

 Building & Construction

 Consumer Goods

 Automotive

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

