Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market valued approximately USD 478.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Outstanding Properties like chemical and thermal resistance, technology advancement in the production sector and growing demand of Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins from the different end-use corporations are driving factors in the growth of Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market. The Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins are unstructured polymers that have useful properties such as excellent thermal stability, good chemical resistance, and electrical properties. These thermoplastics have exceptional mechanical strength with excellent heat resistance, that’s why they are being used in many industries and it is replacing the use of conventional metal-based products. Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins are a good choice for applications where low creep, fatigue and wear combined with outstanding chemical properties are required. PAIs applications include machined parts for the automotive industry and aerospace such as gears, pistons, non-lubricating bearings, and seals. PAI is also widely used in magnet wire enamels and high-performance, corrosion-resistant coatings, non-stick coatings, and various industrial applications. Since, PAIs materials have characteristics like durability, toughness, and strength, the ability to withstand several radiations, they are being used in the field of medical like surgical instruments and machined parts. Besides, their price is very high, therefore Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins are usually only used when outstanding properties are required and the requirement of skilled workers are the factors that hinder the overall growth of the Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market.

The regional analysis of Global Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resins Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Unfilled

 Glass-Filled

 Carbon-Filled

By End-Use:

 Automotive

 Aerospace

 Electrical & Electronics

 Oil & Gas

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Innotek Technology Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Nuplex Resins, Fujifilm, Hitachi Resins, Drake Plastics Ltd. Co., Mitsubishi Shoji, Solvay SA, Kermel, Elantas, Shanghai Songhan Plastics Technology Co. Ltd., Ensinger GmbH and Quadrantand so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

