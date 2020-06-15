Global Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Players Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Novartis AG

Global Primary Biliary Cirrhosis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The major players covered in the primary biliary cirrhosis market are Allergan, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Fresenius Kabi USA, Emcure, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Global Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of liver disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Growing cases cirrhosis, portal hypertension and liver cancer drives the primary biliary cirrhosis market. Due to increased bacterial or viral infection & smoking, family history with liver diseases and presence of certain diseases & vitamin deficiency that affect liver also boost up the primary biliary cirrhosis market growth. However, rapidly lifestyle changes such as increased alcohol intake & smoking, increasing geriatric population, and continuous investment by the government for advancement in technology for the diagnosis & treatment. But, high cost for the treatment and long-time investigation for drug discovery & development of new molecule may hamper the primary biliary cirrhosis market.

Segmentation:Global Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market

The primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented on the basis of stages, treatment indication, treatment type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of stages, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into portal, periportal, septal, cirrhotic and others

On the basis of treatment indication, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into cirrhosis, itching, dry eye, dry mouth and others

On the basis of treatment type, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into medication, surgery and others. Medication segment further divided into immunosuppressive, ursodeoxycholic acids, obeticholic acid, steroids, antimetabolite, antihistamines (for itching), lubricants (for dry eye) and others. Surgery treatment includes liver transplant

Route of administration segment of primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the primary biliary cirrhosis market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others.

