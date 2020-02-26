Global Private Healthcare Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Care UK , Circle Holding Plc , BMI Healthcare

“Global Private Healthcare Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Private Healthcare Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Private healthcare or private medicine is healthcare and medicine provided by entities other than government. Private healthcare can sometimes be more efficient than public sector provision. Private Healthcare includes both the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Rising interest of patients to self-pay for various ailments, surging adoption of e-referrals and escalating number of infectious & chronic diseases are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, surging NHS waiting time are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Additionally, private healthcare offers several benefits such as it offers greater variety of specialists & hospitals, patients of private healthcare get their own room when being treated allowing them to keep their privacy, it provides fat treatment and so on. With these benefits demand of Private Healthcare is increasing among people across the globe.

However, decline in private medical insurance and high cost involvement are the factor that limiting the market growth of Private Healthcare during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Private Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of aging population and increasing lifestyle associated diseases across the region.

Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global private healthcare market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and lower availability of resources to meet healthcare needs across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Hospital ST. Johns & St Elizabeth

• Care UK

• Circle Holding Plc

• BMI Healthcare

• Nuffield Health

• HCA Management Services

• Ramsay Healthcare

• The London Clinic

• Aspen Healthcare

• Bupa Cromwell Hospital

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Private Acute Care Hospitals

 Private Patient Care Clinics

 Private Specialist Services

 Private Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

 Private Urgent Care Centers

 Others

By Application:

 International Tourists

 NHS Referral & PMI

 Self-Pay Individuals

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Private Healthcare Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

