Global Proanthocyanidins Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Proanthocyanidins Market is valued approximately at USD 185.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Proanthocyanidins also are known as Condensed tannins, has powerful antioxidant properties and is found in food sources that are rich in Proanthocyanidins such as grapes, pine bark, apples, red wines, cranberries, blueberries, unsweetened baking chocolate, bilberries, and hazelnuts. With the rise in the aging population, consumers are becoming more conscious and aware of various diseases that can be prevented by consuming natural foods and supplements which has driven the growth of the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements in the proanthocyanidins market. Factors such as the Increasing preference for products with natural ingredients, rising demand for functional food & beverage products, and growing application in the personal and cosmetic industries, is increasing the demand of the market. The rising food industry coupled with the increasing research and development in the industry will boost the growth of the global Proanthocyanidins market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Proanthocyanidins Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising income, increasing purchasing power, and a surge in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Proanthocyanidins Market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Cranberry

Grape Seeds

Pine Bark

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

By Type:

Type A

Type B

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

