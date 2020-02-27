Global Protective Packaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Protective Packaging Market valued approximately USD 23.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The market growth is attributed to rapid technological developments, rising consumer spending on packaged goods are some of the key growth factors for the global protective packaging market.

The global protective packaging market is segmented by material, by type, and by function and by the application. Based on the application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, industrial goods, healthcare, automotive and others. In 2016, the global protective packaging market is dominated by food & beverages application which will continue to dominate through the forecast period. Increasing demand for packaged food and stringent safety regulations for the food packaging industry are the major driving factors for the food & beverage application segment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

 Foam plastics

 Paper & Paperboards

 Plastics

 Others

By Type:

 Rigid Protective Packaging

 Flexible Protective Packaging

 Foam Protective Packaging

By Function:

 Cushioning

 Blocking & Bracing

 Video Fill

 Insulation

 Wrapping

By Application:

 Food & Beverages

 Industrial Goods

 Healthcare

 Automotive

 Consumer Electronics

 Household Appliances

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Smurfit Kappa Group, Seasled Air Corporation, Huhtamaki, DOW, DS Smith Plc, Pregis Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Westrock, Sealed Air Corporation, Storopack Hans Reichenecker Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Protective Packaging Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

