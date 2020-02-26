Health
Global Protein Hydrolysates Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Koninklijke DSM N.V, Kerry Group PLC, Frieslandcampina
Global Protein Hydrolysates Market to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025.
“Global Protein Hydrolysates Market valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.60 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The demand for protein hydrolysates is projected to be on the rise, owing to factors such as an increase in demand for nutrition-based products-which include clinical nutrition and infant formulas-animal feed, and weight management products. Increased use of premium ingredients with high protein content in nutritional food products creates significant demand for protein hydrolysates around the world.
Also, increasing health awareness, leading to the consumption of functional and nutritional food among consumers is another considerable growth driving factors for the global protein hydrolysates market. However, high R&D cost and stringent government regulations have been restraining the growth of this market, worldwide.
The regional analysis of Global Protein Hydrolysates Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing, in terms of both value and volume, in the global protein hydrolysates market, during the forecast period.
This region comprises developing economies such as China, India, and Malaysia as well as Singapore, which are among the fastest growing markets for protein hydrolysates in the region. The increase in population and per capita income in China and India, clubbed with increasing preference for protein hydrolysate products is expected to drive the demand from end-user markets such as animal feed, clinical nutrition, and infant nutrition. China’s protein hydrolysates market is projected to grow at the highest rate among Asia Pacific countries during the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Milk Protein Hydrolysates
Animal Protein Hydrolysates
Marine Protein Hydrolysates
Egg Protein Hydrolysates
Plant Protein Hydrolysates
Yeast Protein Hydrolysates
By Application:
Infant Nutrition
Clinical Nutrition
Weight Management
Animal Feed
By Source:
Animal
Plant
Microbial
By Process:
Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis
Enzymatic Hydrolysis
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Kerry Group PLC, Frieslandcampina, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle PL C, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia PLC,Danone Nutricia, Amco Proteins, Hilmar Ingredients and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
