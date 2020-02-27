Global Pullulanase Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Pullulanase Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

In several industries such as food, detergent, and other starch is a widely used raw material. The pullulanase is used as an enzyme in starch processing. It is a de-branching enzyme that is present in bacteria and plants. The organisms that have the presence of the pullulanase include bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and animals. In the commercial sector, the pullulanase is used in the production of maltose, glucose, and maltotriose. The pullulanase is widely used in the baking and cyclodextrin production industry. If the stability of the enzyme is improved, then it becomes useful in several industrial applications. Rising demand for processed food is one of the major factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market. Additionally, increased preference of the consumers for products that are free from chemicals is contributing to the growth of the global Pullulanase market. Further, the increased use of pullulanase in commercial products that regulate their demand across various regions. However, the temperature and time-dependent nature of pullulanase are anticipated to one of the major factors that hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Pullulanase market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing growth in food, cosmetics, personal care and another related market in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow as the second-largest region in the global Pullulanase market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. In other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the growth of the pullulanase market is moderate. The lack of awareness about the benefits of pullulanase is affecting the growth of the market in these regions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes

Genencor

Amano Enzyme

Shandong Longda

Sunson

Long

Bioclone

High Sun

Bestzyme

Xingtai Sinobest Biotech Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Debranching Enzyme

Amylopullulanse

By Source:

Plant

Microorganism

By End-User:

High Glucose Syrup

High Maltose Syrup

Brewage

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

