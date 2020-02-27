Business
Global Pullulanase Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
“Global Pullulanase Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
In several industries such as food, detergent, and other starch is a widely used raw material. The pullulanase is used as an enzyme in starch processing. It is a de-branching enzyme that is present in bacteria and plants. The organisms that have the presence of the pullulanase include bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and animals. In the commercial sector, the pullulanase is used in the production of maltose, glucose, and maltotriose. The pullulanase is widely used in the baking and cyclodextrin production industry. If the stability of the enzyme is improved, then it becomes useful in several industrial applications. Rising demand for processed food is one of the major factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market. Additionally, increased preference of the consumers for products that are free from chemicals is contributing to the growth of the global Pullulanase market. Further, the increased use of pullulanase in commercial products that regulate their demand across various regions. However, the temperature and time-dependent nature of pullulanase are anticipated to one of the major factors that hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Pullulanase market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing growth in food, cosmetics, personal care and another related market in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow as the second-largest region in the global Pullulanase market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. In other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the growth of the pullulanase market is moderate. The lack of awareness about the benefits of pullulanase is affecting the growth of the market in these regions.
Major market player included in this report are:
Novozymes
Genencor
Amano Enzyme
Shandong Longda
Sunson
Long
Bioclone
High Sun
Bestzyme
Xingtai Sinobest Biotech Co. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Debranching Enzyme
Amylopullulanse
By Source:
Plant
Microorganism
By End-User:
High Glucose Syrup
High Maltose Syrup
Brewage
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Pullulanase Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6308-global-pullulanase-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com