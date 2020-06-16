Global R134A Refrigerant Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Mexichem Fluor, Chemours, Honeywell

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the R134A Refrigerant market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9ÃÂ°F or -26.1ÃÂ°C.

R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive.

In 2013, Europe published the ban that the new Automotive Air-Conditioning (MAC) cannot use R134a. Since 1 January 2013 the MAC Directive is fully applicable. In 2015, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering declaring refrigerant R134a as being unsuitable for use in chillers. Affected by the policy, global sales of R134a decreases from 203 K MT in 2012 to 200 K MT in 2016, with an average decease rate of 0.89%. Also, Arkema is planning to shut down its R134a refrigerant plant at Pierre-BÃÂ©nite, France.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the R134A Refrigerant 3900 market in 2020.

“

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: R134A Refrigerant Industry

Global R134A Refrigerant market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The R134A Refrigerant industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top R134A Refrigerant industry players.

GLOBAL R134A REFRIGERANT INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for R134A Refrigerant market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global R134A Refrigerant business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to R134A Refrigerant business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide R134A Refrigerant industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global R134A Refrigerant market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global R134A Refrigerant Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Tetrachlorethylene Process

Trichlorethylene Process

Application–

Automotive Air-Conditioning

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Domestic Refrigeration Equipment

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global R134A Refrigerant industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global R134A Refrigerant Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Mexichem Fluor, Chemours, Honeywell, Linde Gas, Arkema, Juhua Group, Sinochem Taicang Chemical, Bailian, Dongyue Federation, Sanmei

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

