Global Radiology Information Systems Market 2020: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2026 Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Leading companies reviewed in the Radiology Information Systems report are:

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

GE Healthcare

EPIC Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)

Philips Healthcare (Philips)

Athenahealth, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

The Radiology Information Systems Market report is segmented into following categories:

Type Segment

Type Comparison With Parent Market

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Component Seegment

Comparison With Hospital Information Systems Market (Parent Market)

Services Market

Software Market

Hardware Market

Deployment Mode Segment

Comparison With Hospital Information Systems Market (Parent Market)

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based Market

End User Segment

Comparison With Hospital Information Systems Market (Parent Market)

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

