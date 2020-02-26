Global Rat Model Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | genOway S.A., Covance, Inc., Harlan Laboratories

“Global Rat Model Market industry valued approximately USD 415.3 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

A Rat Model has been used frequently in drug development, toxicology, and various biomedical fields. Ongoing research on neurology disorder and cancer fuel up the demand of rat models in coming year. A variety of rat models are available for purpose of research and advancement i.e. genetically modified or conditioned rats.

Outbred rat segment has a majority of the market since 2016. The extensive use of outbred rats in toxicology ad safety assessment studies is expected to drive the market growth. Growing development of new medical devices and biotechnological products is anticipated to support growth of the market.

Rat Model industry has largely experienced technological advancements such microinjections, Nuclear transferase, Embryonic stem cell etc. These developments are expected to continue over the forecast period. For instance, rising demand for rat model is likely to lead the whole industry. Such advancements will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 Outbred

 Hybrid

 Knockout

 Inbred

 Conditioned

 Immunodeficient

Technology:

 Nuclear Transferase

 Microinjections

Service:

 Breeding

 Genetic Testing

 Cryopreservation

Application:

 Oncology

 Immunology

 Neurology

End Uses:

 Academic and Research Institute

 Healthcare Companies

 CROs

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Charles River laboratories, genOway S.A., Covance, Inc., Harlan Laboratories, Inc., Janvier Labs, SAGE Labs, Transposagen Bioph. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Rat Model Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

