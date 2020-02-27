Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market valued approximately USD 22.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The growing need for low deployment costs, reduced downtime of network and IT infrastructure units, and efficient management of complex networks are acting as the drivers for the growth of this market. Offering the best Quality of Service (QoS), improving the output, and lowering the risks toward network and data are also driving the global RIM market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Core Service:

 Database management

 Storage management

 Server management

 Network and communication management

 Desktop management

 Application management

By Deployment Type:

 Cloud

 On-premises

By Organization Size:

 Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)

 Large enterprises

By Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

 Retail and eCommerce

 Healthcare

 Transportation

 IT and telecommunication

 Media and entertainment

 Manufacturing

 Government and defense

By Regions:

 North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Europe

 UK

 Germany

 Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Fujitsu, TCS, Capgemini, HCL, Cybage, CtrlS Datacenters, Sensiple, Locus, Nityo Infotech, Cerebra. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Remote Infrastructure Management in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors