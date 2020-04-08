Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market Revenue Will Likely To Hit USD 7.5 Billion By 2026

The global retinal imaging devices market in 2019 was around USD 5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 7.5 Billion by 2026.

Retinal imaging devices are considered as effective medical equipment to diagnose and treat retinal disorders. The superior retinal imaging technology in devices can capture 0 to 200 degrees of the retinal area in a single shot. In conventional devices, a broad spectrum of visible light was utilized for imaging retina. However, the latest retinal imaging devices are based on low-powered laser light. Glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cancer, age-related macular degeneration, and various eye-related disorders are precisely diagnosed and treated using retinal imaging devices. Moreover, the devices have potential applications in diagnosing complicated neurodegenerative diseases (ND). The growth in the global retinal imaging devices market is attributed to the considerably rising incidences of vision loss and diabetic retinopathy among adults, as the pool of diabetic patients across the world has been expanding substantially from the past few years. Based on the survey conducted by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 463 million people within the age bracket of 20–79 years were diabetic. IDF has anticipated this figure would reach 700 million by 2045.

By type, the fundus camera segment leads the global retinal imaging devices market

In 2019, the fundus camera segment contributed maximum in burgeoning the global retinal imaging devices market owing to the growing prevalence of retinal disorders across the globe. Fundus cameras are the primary devices currently used for the diagnosis of retinal disorders. However, the optical coherence tomography category under the type segment will witness considerable growth during the upcoming few years. to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

North America retinal imaging devices market is generating maximum revenue among all the regions

In 2019, North America generated over one-fourth of the global revenue generated by the global rental imaging devices market. The key factors behind the significant propulsion of the North America retinal imaging market are the extensive adoption of latest & advanced technology and constantly growing prevalence of eye-related disorders. Besides this, the majority of the leading players are established in North America, which is also a major reason behind the dominance of the regional market across the globe.

Some of the key players driving the global retinal imaging devices market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Optomed, Forus Health, ZEISS International, Nidek Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Centerveu, Optos plc, Eyenuk Inc., Olympus, and Epipole Ltd., among others.

This report segments the global retinal imaging devices market as follows:

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Fluorescein Angiography

Optical Coherence Tomography

Fundus Camera

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialized Eye Care Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Global Retinal Imaging Devices Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



