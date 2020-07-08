Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Source BioScience, GenScript, Thermofisher

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Sanger Sequencing Service market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“DNA sequencing refers to the methods and technologies that used to determine the orders of nucleotide bases in a DNA molecule, namely adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C) and thymine (T). DNA sequencing enables us to perform a thorough analysis of DNA because it provides us with the most basic information of all: the sequence of nucleotides. The knowledge of DNA sequences has formed the basis of basic biological researches and clinical genetic diagnosis. There are also numerous applied technology fields such as biotechnology, forensic science and biological systematics that are heavily dependent on the information generated through DNA sequencing.

The rapid speed of sequencing attained with modern DNA sequencing technology has been instrumental in the sequencing of the human genome, in the Human Genome Project. Related projects, often by scientific collaboration across continents, have generated the complete DNA sequences the genomes of many animals, plants, and microorganisms.

The Sanger method, also referred to as dideoxynucleotide sequencing or chain termination sequencing, is based on the use of dideoxynucleotide (ddNTP) in addition to the normal nucleotides (dNTP) found in DNA. Dideoxynucleotide are essentially the same as nucleotides except they contain a hydrogen group on the 3Ã¢ÂÂ carbon instead of a hydroxyl group (OH). These modified nucleotides, when integrated into a DNA sequence, prevent the addition of further nucleotides thus stop the elongation of the DNA chain. This occurs because a phosphodiester bond cannot form between the dideoxynucleotide and the next incoming nucleotide, and thus the DNA chain is terminated.

USA ranks the top in terms of market size of Sanger Sequencing Service worldwide, it consists of 22.39% of the national market in 2015. China comes the second, with 21.84% of the global market. Europe occupies 20.40% of the global Sanger Sequencing Service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 22.29% of the global Sanger Sequencing Service market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sanger Sequencing Service market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Sanger Sequencing Service Industry

The Sanger Sequencing Service industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019.

GLOBAL SANGER SEQUENCING SERVICE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Sanger Sequencing Service market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Sanger Sequencing Service business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Sanger Sequencing Service business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Sanger Sequencing Service industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Sanger Sequencing Service market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Ordinary

Special

Application–

Research Institution

Hospital

Agency

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Sanger Sequencing Service industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Source BioScience, GenScript, Thermofisher, Nucleics, GenHunter Corporation, LGC Limited, SciGenom Labs, Fasteris SA, CeMIA SA, Microsynth AG, QuintaraBio, Eurofins, Genewiz

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

