Global Slip Additives Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Slip Additives Market valued approximately USD 201 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Slip additives substances are the sort of fatty amides which are most broadly used to keep up the nature of substrates. These additives have wide range of applications in plastic packaging and paints & coating industries. Erucamide is a sub segment of fatty amide which is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017. There is a high growth of slip additives market due to their cost effectiveness, availability of raw materials easily and processing of polymer resin for different packaging applications. According to Freedonia Group, U.S Market was driven by construction, oil & gas and personal care industries, with paints and coating industry. Recently Daystar acquired Emerald performance material specialties and polymer additives and nitrile business groups. The increase in the overall packaging industry has resulted in the rise in the use of plastic resins across the globe, thereby widening the scope of the slip additives market. In addition, the increasing demand for slip additives from emerging economies, such as India and South Korea is expected to fuel the growth of the slip additives market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Slip Additives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World the Asia Pacific region is the largest market for slip additives and is expected to continue to lead the market till 2025. The growth of the Asia Pacific slip additives market can be attributed to countries, such as China, Brazil, and India which are emerging packaging markets.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Fatty Amides

 Waxes & Polysiloxanes

By Carrier Resin:

 LDPE

 LLDPE

 HDPE

 pp

By Application:

 Packaging

 Non-Packaging

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Fine Organic Industries, Croda International PLC, PMC Biogenix, Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group, PCC Chemax Inc., Michelman, Inc.and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Slip Additives Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

