Global Smart home automation Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Smart home automation Market valued approximately USD 46.15 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Key factors that give growth to the Smart home automation market are increasing demand for features such as the convenience of remote operation and exceptional experience offered by smart home automation and increasing preference among consumers for convenience, connectivity, safety, and security.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Hardware

 Software

 Service

By Technology:

 Cellular

 Wireless

 Others

By Application:

 Security

 Lighting

 Entertainment

 Smart kitchen

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ABB ltd., control4 corporation, Crestron Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll rand Plc., Johnson control, Legrand SA, Lutron electronics co. Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Smart home automation Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors