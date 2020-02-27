Global Smart Stadium Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Smart Stadium industry valued approximately USD 4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.50 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Smart stadium market is driven by several factors such as national and international sports events and growing focus on engaging and delighting fans at stadiums furthermore strict security regulations made by sports regulating bodies. However, high initial investment and extra wait on return on investment (ROI) are restraining market growth. The smart stadium offers staff and fans with several information on the bathroom, concession lines and parking availability, special offers, seat upgrades, and many more. Fans obtain a convenient, personalized experience with shorter directions and lines to navigate faster. This is provided to attendees immediately by using the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Software:

 Digital Content Management

 Stadium and Public Security

 Building Automation

 Event Management

 Network Management

 Crowd Management

Service:

 Consulting

 Deployment and Integration

 Support and Maintenance

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, NEC, Cisco, Intel, and Ericcson. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Smart Stadium Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

