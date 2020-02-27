Technology
Global Social Media Analytics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Social Media Analytics Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The market growth is attributed to the rising focus of organizations to analyze the market and competitive landscape, increasing engagement of users through social media, need to leverage available consumer data on social media to understand consumer behavior. However, market growth is restricted by a lack of standard measures for social media analytics.
On the basis of Application, the global social media analytics market is segmented into Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk Management, and Fraud Detection, Public Safety and Law Enforcement. Currently, the market is dominated by the sales and marketing management application. However, over the forecast period, Competitive Intelligence and Risk Management and Fraud Detection applications are expected to witness significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Analytics Types
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Diagnostics Analytics
Descriptive Analytics
By Application:
Sales and Marketing
Customer Experience Management
Competitive Intelligence
Risk Management and Fraud Detection
Public Safety and Law Enforcement
Others
By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunication and IT
Retail and Commerce
Healthcare and Life Science
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Gooddata, Crimson Hexagon, Simply Measured, Sysomos Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.
Target Audience of the Social Media Analytics in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5925-social-media-analytics-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com