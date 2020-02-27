Global Social Media Security Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global social media security market valued approximately USD 745 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.57% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Rising data through social media platforms, increasing user engagement on social media and security attacks on social media platforms are expected to fuel the market growth. The rapid adoption of social media platforms results in unstructured and unregulated data sets leads to the emergence of data monitoring.

According to the study of our world of data in 2014, there were 2.94 billion active internet users who have risen to 3.2 billion internet users. According to a global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches incidents were from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, increasing data through social media platforms followed by rising internet penetration is expected to fuel market growth.

The report on the global social media security market includes solutions, security type, service, organization size, and verticals. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into monitoring, threat intelligence, risk management, and others. The monitoring segment is the leading social media security solution due to the rising penetration of social media and data security in organizations. On the basis of organization size, the market is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Small and medium-sized enterprise is the dominating organization size segment due to the rise in adoption of social media security services for effectively maintain, manage and monitor the social media platforms from data breaches. On the basis of verticals, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail, media and entertainment, government, education, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and others. Manufacturing vertical is the fastest-growing vertical due to the high adoption of social media platforms for marketing, promotion and customer experience management.

The regional analysis of Global social media security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for the global social media security market in terms of market revenue share.

The leading market players mainly include-

• Sophos

• Trend Micro

• Symantec

• Micro Focus

• CA Technologies (Veracode)

• ZeroFox

• RiskIQ

• SolarWinds

• Digital Shadows

• Proofpoint

• LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

• KnowBe4

• Hootsuite

• Centrify

• Social hub

• Brandle

• DigitalStakeout

• Bowline Security

• Social Sentinel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

 Monitoring

 Threat Intelligence

 Risk Management

 Others



By Security Type:

 Web Security

 Application Security

 Endpoint Security

 Network Security

 Cloud Security

By Service:

 Professional Services

 Managed Service

By Organization Size:

 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

 Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

 Healthcare

 Telecom and IT

 Retail

 Media and Entertainment

 Government

 Education

 Travel and Hospitality

 Manufacturing

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

