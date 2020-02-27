Business
Global Speciality Glass Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
“Global Speciality Glass Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Speciality glass product is extensively consumed in interiors for customized doors, windows and mirrors. They are decorative panes characteristically intended to obstruct the material that would have been transparent otherwise. These panes block considerable sunlight to preserve ai conditioning as well as furniture from fading. Rising adoption in eyeglass & lenses is one of the major factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market. Growing chemical industries in the developing economies are the major factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, an increasing number of clinical laboratories is the factor that contributing towards the growth of the global Speciality Glass market. Further, the increasing population is boosting the construction of residential and commercial buildings is the factor that aiding the growth in the global market. However, complex manufacturing process and high cost of speciality glass as compared to normal glasses is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Speciality Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Speciality Glass among its end-users in the region. Europe also contributes a significant growth in the global Speciality Glass market due to rising demand from automobile industries in these region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising construction sector and increasing disposable income across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Corning
Thermo Scientific
Hoya Corporation
Rayotek Scientific
Abrisa Technologies
NSG
Saint-Gobain S.A.
AGC
Guardian Industries
China Speciality Glass Group
Speciality Glass Products
SCHOTT
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Glass Ceramics
Borosilicate Glass
By Application:
Laboratory & Scientific Glass
Optical Glass
Home Appliances
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Speciality Glass Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
