Global Specialty Chemicals Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global specialty chemicals market valued approximately USD 202.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Rising awareness regarding environmental concerns along with the growing need for eco-friendly materials and chemicals are some factors considered as a major trend for the specialty chemical market across the globe over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of specialty Chemicals in various end-user industries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The rise of the market is backed owing to the growth in the manufacturing sector coupled with the rising applications in various end-user industries. According to UNIDO estimation, based on the current scenario, global manufacturing output is anticipated to grow by 4.2% in Q2 2017 as compared to 1.1% in Q2 2016. Manufacturing output in developing & emerging economies (at 6% in 2017) continues to remain strong and fare better than that of industrial economies (at 2.7%) for Q2 2017. Specialty chemicals are used in the manufacturing sector to offer special polymers and chemicals with the capability to improve performance. Thus, growth in the manufacturing sector would supplement the growth of the specialty chemicals market. As a result, the demand and adoption of specialty chemicals would increase in the manufacturing sector thereby, supplementing the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities offer lucrative growth prospects to the market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials is expected to hinder the growth of the market across the globe.

On the basis of segmentation, the Specialty Chemicals market is segmented into type. The type segment of global Specialty Chemicals market is classified into food additives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, textile chemicals, paper & pulp chemicals, oil-field chemicals, construction chemicals and ink additives of which construction chemicals is estimated to hold the largest share in terms of revenue owing to the increasing investment on public infrastructure and housing projects along with rising urbanization which would increase the consumption of specialty chemicals such as adhesives, concrete, protective coating, and asphalt additives. Moreover, ink additive is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment accounting for a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the specialty chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and ROW. Asia-Pacific dominates the Speciality chemical market owing to the rapid industrialization along with the growth in the manufacturing sector. Also, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the growing demand for specialty chemicals in various industrial processes. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025. However, China and India are considered as lucrative countries in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing pharmaceutical sector.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Akzo Nobel N.V

 Solvay SA

 BASF SE

 W.R. Grace & Co.

 DowDuPont

 Wacker Chemie AG

 Huntsman Corporation

 Clariant AG

 Eastman Chemical Company

 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type



 Food Additives

 Water treatment chemicals

 Cosmetic chemicals

 Textile chemicals

 Paper & Pulp chemicals

 Oil-field chemicals

 Construction chemicals

 Ink additives



By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

 LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

 ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

