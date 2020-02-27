Global Steel Wire Rod Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Steel Wire Rod Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Steel Wire Rod Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. A steel wire rod is a semi-finished product which is rolled from steel billet in a wire rod mill. It is primarily used for the manufacture of wire. The steel for the rod is produced by all the modern steel-making processes, including the basic oxygen and electric furnace processes. Steel wire rod is generally cold drawn into wire suitable for further processing such as cold upsetting, cold rolling, cold extrusion, cold heading, cold forging or hot forging. Rising demand for construction materials, surging demand in mechanical elements and escalating urbanization in both the developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies is the factor that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Steel Wire Rod offers various benefits such as it can improved production technologies, it is cost-effective, it increases automotive performance and many more. These benefits are also resulting in the increasing demand for steel wire rod across the world. However, volatile prices of raw material are one of the major factors that limit the market growth of Steel Wire Rod during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Steel Wire Rod Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Wisco

• Posco

• A Steel

• Gerdau

• Emirates Steel

• Bohai Steel

• NSSMC

• Bao Steel

• Tata Steel

• Magang

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 6 mm

 8 mm

 10 mm

By End-Use:

 Building Materials

 Mechanical Elements

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Steel Wire Rod Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

