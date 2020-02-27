Global Surface Disinfectant Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Surface Disinfectant Market is valued approximately USD 772.10 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with growth a healthy growth rate of more than 8.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Disinfectants are antimicrobial agents that are applied to the surface of non-living objects to destroy microorganisms that are living on the objects. Disinfection does not necessarily kill all microorganisms, especially resistant bacterial spores. Further, Strict guidelines along with legislative guidelines such as Affordable Care and Rising concern regarding healthcare-acquired infections has led the adoption of Surface Disinfectant across the forecast period. Also, healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and it is expected to fuel the demand for surface disinfectants.

The regional analysis of the global Surface Disinfectant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high standards of living that have driven home cleanliness and other hygienic habits in consumers. Government initiatives and enforcements regarding public health and hygiene Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing government expenditure on public health and cleanliness, Increasingincreasing disposable income in addition to rising consumer awareness regarding the need for cleanliness and hygiene would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surface Disinfectant market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:



3M Company (US),

Procter and Gamble (US),

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK),

Clorox Company (US),

Ecolab (US),

Cantel Medical Corporation (US),

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Diversey, Inc. (US),

STERIS Corporation (US),

Whiteley Corporation (Australia),

CarrollCLEAN (US),

Metrex Research (US),

GOJO Industries (US).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Composition:



Alcohols

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Other Compositions (Aldehyde, Phenolic, and Chlorhexidine Gluconate-based Compounds)

By Type:



Liquids

Wipes

Alcohols

Quaternary Ammonium

Others (Hypochlorite, hydrogen peroxide)

Sprays

By Application:

In-house Surfaces

Instrument Disinfection

Other Applications (Blood Pressure Cuffs, Stethoscopes, and Gloves)

By End User:

Hospital Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor