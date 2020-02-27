Business
Global Surface Disinfectant Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
“Global Surface Disinfectant Market is valued approximately USD 772.10 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with growth a healthy growth rate of more than 8.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
Disinfectants are antimicrobial agents that are applied to the surface of non-living objects to destroy microorganisms that are living on the objects. Disinfection does not necessarily kill all microorganisms, especially resistant bacterial spores. Further, Strict guidelines along with legislative guidelines such as Affordable Care and Rising concern regarding healthcare-acquired infections has led the adoption of Surface Disinfectant across the forecast period. Also, healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and it is expected to fuel the demand for surface disinfectants.
The regional analysis of the global Surface Disinfectant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high standards of living that have driven home cleanliness and other hygienic habits in consumers. Government initiatives and enforcements regarding public health and hygiene Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing government expenditure on public health and cleanliness, Increasingincreasing disposable income in addition to rising consumer awareness regarding the need for cleanliness and hygiene would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surface Disinfectant market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company (US),
Procter and Gamble (US),
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK),
Clorox Company (US),
Ecolab (US),
Cantel Medical Corporation (US),
Johnson & Johnson (US),
Diversey, Inc. (US),
STERIS Corporation (US),
Whiteley Corporation (Australia),
CarrollCLEAN (US),
Metrex Research (US),
GOJO Industries (US).
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Composition:
Alcohols
Chlorine Compounds
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Hydrogen Peroxide
Peracetic Acid
Other Compositions (Aldehyde, Phenolic, and Chlorhexidine Gluconate-based Compounds)
By Type:
Liquids
Wipes
Alcohols
Quaternary Ammonium
Others (Hypochlorite, hydrogen peroxide)
Sprays
By Application:
In-house Surfaces
Instrument Disinfection
Other Applications (Blood Pressure Cuffs, Stethoscopes, and Gloves)
By End User:
Hospital Settings
Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Laboratories
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
