Global Synthetic Rubber Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Synthetic Rubber Market valued approximately USD 27.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing usage of synthetic rubber in both tire and non-tire automotive applications and high demand from Asian countries such as India and China.

The regional paradigm of the global synthetic rubber market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to contribute more than 40% revenue share in the total market. India is projected to be growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing activities in the region and significantly growing investments in the automotive sector is fueling growth in the Indian Synthetic rubber market. The APAC synthetic rubber market is currently dominated by China.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

 Polybutadiene Rubber

 Styrenic Block Copolymer

 Butyl Rubber

 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

By Application:

 Tire

 Non-Tire Automotive

 Footwear

 Industrial

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market LANXESS, Sinopec, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, Nizhnekamkneftekhim , JSR Corporation, LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A, ZEONCorporation, Petrochina, Sibur, Synthos, American Synthetic Rubber Company, Indian Synthetic Rubber Company Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Synthetic Rubber in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors