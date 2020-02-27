Business
Global Synthetic Rubber Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025
“Global Synthetic Rubber Market valued approximately USD 27.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing usage of synthetic rubber in both tire and non-tire automotive applications and high demand from Asian countries such as India and China.
The regional paradigm of the global synthetic rubber market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to contribute more than 40% revenue share in the total market. India is projected to be growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing activities in the region and significantly growing investments in the automotive sector is fueling growth in the Indian Synthetic rubber market. The APAC synthetic rubber market is currently dominated by China.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Styrene-Butadiene Rubber
Polybutadiene Rubber
Styrenic Block Copolymer
Butyl Rubber
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
By Application:
Tire
Non-Tire Automotive
Footwear
Industrial
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market LANXESS, Sinopec, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, Nizhnekamkneftekhim , JSR Corporation, LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A, ZEONCorporation, Petrochina, Sibur, Synthos, American Synthetic Rubber Company, Indian Synthetic Rubber Company Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.
Target Audience of the Global Synthetic Rubber in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
