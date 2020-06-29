Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026 | The Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

Market Definition: Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Thermoplastic polyurethane can be defined as any liquid and gas manufactured for the transmission of heat from unit to another. It is produced from highly refined petroleum, siloxanes or synthetically formulated hydrocarbons. It is mainly used for cooling agent to prevent device from overheating. It can have viscosity higher than water. It provides low maintenance, safety and extended operating lifetimes.

Market Analysis: Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.62 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high oil resistance of the thermoplastic polyurethane is attributing to the rising demand in the end-use industries.

Market Drivers:

High usage of aromatic ketone and fluoropolymers polymers is leading to the increase end-use industries demand which is driving the market for thermoplastic polyurethane.

Biodegradability and recyclability of the thermoplastic polyurethane properties is driving the growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

Hydroscopic nature of the thermoplastic polyurethane is a restrain for the growth of the market.

Price fluctuation of raw materials is another restrain for the growth of thermoplastic polyurethane market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global thermoplastic polyurethane market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermoplastic polyurethane market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in thermoplastic polyurethane market are: The Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., AMERICAN POLYFILM INC., HEXPOL AB, KURARAY CO., LTD., PolyOne Corporation, API, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co , CALIFORNIA URETHANE , Honeywell International Inc., Coim Group.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Covestro announced that it has increased stake of joint venture with DIC Covestro Polymer Ltd., a Japanese thermoplastic polyurethane industry by 30%. This is to increase the annual production capacity of the thermoplastic polyurethane.

In November 2017, Huntsman Corporation added thermoplastic polyurethane raw material for the production of footwear. This helped in enhancing the quality and durability of the footwear products.

Research Methodology: Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

