Global Tube Packaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Tube Packaging Market industry valued approximately USD 6.58 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.54% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”



Tube Packaging is the packaging technology used for various products from industries of cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and the technology industry. The major factors driving the growth are escalating need of packaged food, packing inventions, varying lifestyle that is bringing about constant advancements in wrapping formats, and bigger investments of FMCG manufacturers attributable to greater health and brand awareness.

The tube Packaging industry is speculated to grow owing to the rising inclination of consumers for safe, sustainable, and suitable packaging. The segment which is expected to grow a lot is the squeeze tube segment due to its barrier characteristics like non-toxic, hygienic, and damage-proof. Another segment speculated to show dynamic growth in the oral care & cosmetics industry. This development can be owed to better living standards and increasing income of the middle-class populace.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Tubes Type:



 Twist

 Squeeze

Material:

 Laminated

 Plastic

 Aluminum

Application:



 Turbine Blade

 Cleaning Products

 Cosmetics & Oral Care

 Pharmaceuticals

 Food & Beverages

Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Montebello Packaging, Amcor Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Huhtamaki OYJ, VisiPak Ltd., Constantia Flexible, Unette Corp., Sonoco Product Company, and Albea Group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Tube Packaging Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors