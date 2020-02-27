Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market valued approximately USD 144.68 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising requirements from the automotive industry for manufacturing lightweight vehicles and increasing needs from the aerospace industry. Rising usage of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in new and evolving applications are likely opportunistic areas for the growth of the market. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) comprise of endless fibers positioned in single direction implanted into thermoplastic or thermoset polymer matrix.

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market is segmented based on Fiber, Resin, and End-Use. The Carbon Fiber UD Tapes subsegment of the Fiber segment is forecasted to grow with the highest rate while the Thermoplastic UD Tapes subsegment is expected to show a tendency of dominance with the largest market share. Furthermore, increasing usage of Unidirectional Tapes is aiding to the inclination of Aerospace & Defense subsegment towards the largest market share in the End-Use segment.

The regional analysis of Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the dominance of North American players in the Aerospace Industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific region owing to countries like India, China, and Japan, is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber:

 Carbon

 Glass

 Others

By Resin:

 Thermoset

 Thermoplastic

 Others

By End-Use:

 Automotive

 Aerospace & Defense

 Sports & Leisure

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Cytec Solvay Group, Evonik Industries, BASF, SABIC, Hexcel Corporation, Royal TenCate, Teijin Limited, Celanese Corporation, SGL Group, Victrex, Sigmatex, Cristex, Barry, PRF Composite Materials, Eurocarbon, TCR Composites, Axiom Materials, Oxeon AB, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend on product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors