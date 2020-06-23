Global Urinary Catheters Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Teleflex, Bard Medical, ConvaTec

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Urinary Catheters market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“In urinary catheterization a latex, polyurethane, or silicone tube known as a urinary catheter is inserted into a patient’s bladder via the urethra. Catheterization allows the patient’s urine to drain freely from the bladder for collection. It may be used to inject liquids used for treatment or diagnosis of bladder conditions. A clinician, often a nurse, usually performs the procedure, but self-catheterization is also possible. The catheter may be a permanent one (indwelling catheter), or an intermittent catheter removed after each catheterization.

North America is the largest consumer of urinary catheters, with a consumption market share of 44% and a production market share of 37% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 31% and the production market share of 20% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of urinary catheters. In 2015, the production revenue of urinary catheters was more than 19.7% share, and the consumption was about 6%. So there are large numbers of urinary catheters exporting from China.

Market is concentrated. Teleflex, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard and BBRAUN are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

Although sales of urinary catheters brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the urinary catheters field hastily.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Urinary Catheters 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Urinary Catheters Industry

Global Urinary Catheters market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Urinary Catheters industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Urinary Catheters industry players.

GLOBAL URINARY CATHETERS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Urinary Catheters market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Urinary Catheters business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Urinary Catheters business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Urinary Catheters industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Urinary Catheters market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Urinary Catheters Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Indwelling or Foley Catheters

Intermittent or Temporary Catheters

Male External or Condom Catheters

Application–

Prostate Gland Surgery

Urinary Retention

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Urinary Catheters industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Urinary Catheters Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Teleflex, Bard Medical, ConvaTec, B.Braun, Coloplast, AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical Inc., Medtronic and Covidien, Hollister, Terumo, Amsino, Pacific Hospital Supply, Sewoon Medical, WellLead, Star Enterprise, Fuqing Medical, Medsuyun, Son

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Urinary Catheters business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Urinary Catheters market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Urinary Catheters industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Urinary Catheters Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

