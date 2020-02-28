Global USB Flash Drive Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global USB Flash Drive Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The USB Flash Drive Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. USB flash drives are electronic data storage devices with a flash memory, usually used to store digital information. The need for the development of these devices emerges by the growing need for a compact and easy to maintain storage device. Increasing demand for robust and compact memory storage devices with maximum storage capacity and technological enhancements are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the USB flash drives market is witnessing the growing adoption of high-density cards used for data storage, by flash memory card sellers.

Moreover, Continuous innovations in memory capacity are one of the major factors that likely creating lucrative opportunities in the near future. Furthermore, USB Flash Drives are small in size, great speed and high compatibility that also results in increasing demand for USB Flash Drive among end-users across the globe. However, an increase in the number of portable devices with in-built storage is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of USB Flash Drive during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global USB Flash Drive Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising technological enhancements in flash drives and rising demand from end-users across the region. Further, North America is estimated to grow as a stable growth rate in the global USB Flash Drive market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to steady economic growth, growing consumption of computing device and rising adoption of storage devices across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Kingston

• SanDisk

• LaCie

• Kanguru Solutions

• Transcend Information

• Datalocker

• Apricorn

• Integral Memory

• iStorage

• Verbatim

• Axiom Memory Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity:

 4GB

 8GB

 16GB

 32GB

 64GB

 More than 64 GB

By Type:

 Drive Generation 1.0

 Drive Generation 2.0

 Drive Generation 3.0

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global USB Flash Drive Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors