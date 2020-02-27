Global UV Coatings Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global UV Coatings Market industry valued approximately USD 5.68 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.14% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factors driving the growth are wood coating, plastic coating, and overprint varnish. Furthermore, the growth of industrial coating, the highest application of UV coating, also adds to the positive growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Composition:

 Monomers

 Oligomers

 Photoinitiators

Type:

 Wood

 Plastic

 Paper

 Conformal

 Display

 OPV

End-User:

 Industrial Coatings

 Electronics

 Graphic Arts

 E-Coat

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Dymax Corp., Axalta Coating Systems, Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE, DIC Corp., and Valspar Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used.

Target Audience of the UV Coatings Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors