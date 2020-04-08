Global Vacuum X-Ray Tubes Market Expected to Reach USD 5,000 million by 2026

The global vacuum x-ray tubes market in 2019 was above USD 4,000 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 5,000 million by 2026.

In a vacuum x-ray tube, due to a large potential difference heated cathode accelerates electrons toward an anode. Electron current is changed by the changing filament temperature— the electrons releases from a hotter cathode are more than a cold one, which further decides the intensity of the x-ray beam. The number of x-ray photons produced is directly proportional to the number of electrons striking the anode. When one electron strikes the anode produces one x-ray photon, more electrons produce more photons while flying through the tube. The kinetic energy of the electrons is determined by the developed voltage in the tube, which in turn determines the x-ray photons penetrating power. The cathode is a wire coiled filament, which emits electrons when heated through thermionic emission and to establish a flow of current, anode collects emitted electrons. X-ray tube components are tube envelope, tube housing, cooling dielectric oil, rotor, induction stator, tube window, etc. A tube envelope in an x-ray tube creates and maintains a vacuum to increase the efficiency and productivity of x-rays so that the electrons do not collide with any impurities such as air that could destroy the circuit. The coolant used in the x-ray tube to cool down the anode as it is affected by a huge amount of heat it is exposed to.

The increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers are driving market growth. The rising population in developing countries has augmented the rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers. Consumers are being increasingly aware of new diagnostic tests to detect various medical issues. Moreover, the growth in the global medical diagnostic market is significantly due to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging technology. Moreover, to prevent public threats, a number of scanners, used at public spaces, has increased, which has fueled the demand for x-ray scanning systems. This has fueled the global vacuum x-ray tube market. However, MRI and other diagnostic techniques need a highly skilled operator for perfect imaging. Also, there is a lack of highly skilled labor force to operate modern x-ray systems in rural areas of the world. Moreover, the spending associated with training and time period of unskilled labor force augments the overall cost of x-ray systems. Diagnostic and radiography centers lack the economy to afford such costs. This has been a key factor that has hindered the global x-ray systems market, which further poses a significant threat to the global vacuum x-ray tube market. On the other hand, advanced technologies in the X-ray system and adoption of the newer x-ray system in the medical and another sector can create opportunities in the market.

By the Product type analysis segment, the glass tube category-headed the market with more than USD 1,500 million, in 2019 and it is expected to grow over the forecast period.

By the operation analysis segment, the rotating anode tube category held the largest market share of above 60% of the global market owing to its higher radiation emission intensity.

On the basis of end-use analysis, a medical category led the market with more than USD 3,000 million in 2019, attributed to the increasing demand in the medical sector.

By geography, North America headed the market in 2019, with a share of above 40% and it is anticipated to grow in the future years due to the adoption of the advanced X-ray tubes in the various sector.

Top key players operating in the market are General Electric Company (GE), Hangzhou Wandong Electron Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Kailong Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., IAE S.p.A, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SHIMADZU corporation, LUCEM Co. Ltd., Richardson Electronics Ltd., GL Leading Technologies, Chronos Imaging LLC, Zhuhai Rcan Vacuum Electron Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., ZHEJIANG KANGLE GROUP, IMPORT & EXPORT CO. LTD., Hangzhou Sailray, and others.

This report segments the vacuum x-ray tubes market as follows:

Global Vacuum X-Ray Tubes Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Glass Tube

Ceramic Tube

Metal Ceramic Tube

Global Vacuum X-Ray Tubes Market: By Operation Segmentation Analysis

Rotating Anode Tube

Stationary X-ray Tube

Global Vacuum X-Ray Tubes Market: By End-Use Segmentation Analysis

Medical

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Research

Global vacuum x-ray tubes Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



