Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | CGT Catapult, Lonza, uniQure
Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2025.
“Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market valued approximately USD 225.44 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.84% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The major factors speculated to augment the markets are availability of funding for the advancement of gene therapy, and increasing frequency of cancer, genetic disorders & infectious diseases. The risk of undesirable outcomes including mutagenesis are major challenges for the global market. Viral vectors are tools commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. This process can be performed inside a living organism (in vivo) or in cell culture (in vitro). Molecular biologists first harnessed this machinery in the 1970s.
Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is segmented based on Type, Disease, Application, and Industry. The Adeno-associated subsegment segment of Type segment is forecasted to grow with highest CAGR while the Cancers subsegment is expected to dominate in terms of market share. Gene Therapy subsegment is also expected to achieve highest growth rate whereas Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies subsegment would remain dominant in market share size.
The regional analysis of Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Adenoviral
Retroviral
Adeno-associated
Others
By Disease:
Genetic Disorders
Infectious diseases
Cancers
Others
By Application:
Vaccinology
Gene Therapy
By End-Use:
Research Institutes
Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players CGT Catapult, Lonza, uniQure, Merck, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Novasep, Spark Therapeutics, Kaneka Eurogentec, Brammer Bio, Massbiologics, Finvector Vision Therapies, Regenxbio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sanofi, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.
Target Audience of the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
