Global Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market 2020 –Industry Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast 2026 Abiomed, Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corporation

Leading companies reviewed in the Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics report are:

Abiomed, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.)

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

Össur Americas, Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

SynCardia Systems LLC

The Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market report is segmented into following categories:

Product Segment

Vital organs support systems

Artificial Heart

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Urinary Bladder

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Liver

Medical Bionics

Bionic Eye

Ear Bionics

Cochlear Implants

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

Auditory Brainstem Implants

Orthopedic Bionics

Upper Limb

Lower Limb

Bionic Knee

Bionic Feet

Exoskeleton

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Noninvasive Bone Growth Stimulators

Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

Cardiac Bionics

Pacemaker

Implantable pacemaker

External pacemaker

Ventricular Assist Device

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

Artificial Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

Tissue Heart Valves

Neural Bionics

Internal Neurostimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)

Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

Other Neurostimulators

External Neurostimulators (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS))

End User Segment

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

