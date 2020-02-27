Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market industry valued approximately USD 39.69 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.39% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factors driving the growth are the growing usage of water treatment chemicals in various industries to satisfy the escalating demand for chemically treated quality water at a reduced price. Other factors affecting the growth of this market are increasing GDP, awareness about reuse of wastewater, global population, upgrading of economic conditions and rising number of new oil & gas sector discoveries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 Coagulants & Flocculants

 Corrosion Inhibitors

 Scale Inhibitors

 Biocides & Disinfectants

End-User:

 Municipal

 Power

 Oil & Gas

 Mining

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Ecolab Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Solenis LLC, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Inc., Lonza and Kemira OYJ. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development. New product launches and focus on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used.

Target Audience of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors