Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market valued approximately USD 8724.5 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The demand for Wi-Fi home router and extender is directly dependent on the growth of telecommunications, residential & commercial sectors, and industrial development. Exponentially growing urbanization and rising global population have increased the demand for the internet, by offering multiple opportunities to the global Wi-Fi router and extender market. The increasing population and the penetration of internet access results in the growth of telecommunication equipment as well as home networking devices which are the major factors that are contributing towards the high share of home routers market

By Device

 Wi-Fi Router

 Wi-Fi Extender

By Router

 Uplink Port

 Normal Port

By Regions:

 North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Europe

 UK

 Germany

 Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUSTEK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Net gear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZYXEL Communications Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Wi-Fi Home Router in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

