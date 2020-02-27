Health
Global Wound Care Biologics Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare
Global Wound Care Biologics Market to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025.
“Global Wound Care Biologics Market valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The driving factor for the wound biological market is the rising prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, leg ulcers, as well as; increasing incidents of burns; and growing number of fire accidents. and increasing harmful accidents involving use of acid, skin diseases, and surge in the number of body surgeries are likely to pump-up the global wound biologics market during the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Wound Type
Ulcers
Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
Burns
By End User
Hospitals
ASCs
Burn Centers and Wound Clinics
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cardinal Health, Acelity L.P., Inc., ConvaTec Inc., BSN medical (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA), Coloplast Group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
