glory-recovered-from-covid-19,-hugs-her-baby-for-the-first-time

Her baby daughter, Lisa, was born on 15 March, but mother Gloria Zara was able to hug her for the first time just now. The young woman from Mondovì, in the province of Cuneo, was positive at Covid – 19 at the end of February, at the end of the gestation , and had been hospitalized first in Cuneo, then in Alba. Immediately after cesarean section, she was put in solitary confinement, without even being able to embrace her newborn baby. Today, she finally came home.

«There have been really terrible moments in this period, they have been the 25 days harder than mine life, because my family was not next to me “, Gloria told the Corriere della Sera. « I could not hug and kiss them. It was all heartbreaking. A punishment for a crime that I did not feel I had committed … All this ended today with the doctor who said to me: “The second buffer is also negative , go home today “, and that's how this hell ended, that's how I woke up from this nightmare”.

Gloria at home, together with little Lisa, is also attended by her husband and eldest daughter Olivia. With which, now, he can return to life. On Facebook he had recounted his difficult experience in the hospital: «Tell those who want to go out, that every stroll can cost him dozens of holes in the arteries and veins. The withdrawals in the arteries are then painful to go crazy. When you hear “ega” in the ward (yes, it's that bad thing), people's eyes close, hoping that the surname you speak is not your own, “he explained. «And now have a good walk, a good useless queue for two pieces at the market, go to the post office, the bank, the park. I warn you: save yourself, you have the weapons, just stay home as much as possible . I was pregnant and had to go to the hospital for an ultrasound. There was still no pandemic, nobody had a mask “.

It's time to leave the nightmare behind. Although, he explains, «I will never return to normal. I will never wear a helmet again. I will dream of the suffering I experienced forever. “

