«go-out-and-spoil-the-netflix-tv-series-finale»:-the-brilliant-campaign-to-stay-at-home

If you leave home, I will spoil the ending of your favorite Netflix series. This is the digital campaign created by two Thai students, Seine Kongruangkit and Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, to invite the inhabitants of Hamburg to stay at home to contain the coronavirus emergency. Who will violate the ban and venture into the street will will do at his own risk not only because he can expose himself to the infection, but also because he risks running into sensational spoilers of his favorite series , from Stranger Things to Narcos , from the Casa di Carta to Love is blind .

It is, however, a digital campaign which, as such, is not physically present in the streets of Hamburg as it appears from the images of the trailer, called, in fact, The Spoiler Billboard. The initiative, however, liked it so much and went so viral as to bring the two Miami Ad School students, who are currently in self-isolation in Bangkok, to the center of a visibility that is not they would never wait to receive. «The cases here in Thailand were much lower than in Germany and we decided to go back for a while putting ourselves in isolation. As soon as we landed, Brave proposed to me to work together on an awareness campaign on Covid because he had had the impression that there was not much awareness. So everyone from his home, but for us it is normal »explains Seine interviewed by Repubblica .

READ ALSO

«The Paper House 4»: what the first images tell us

The strange thing is that the two had still tried to propose the awareness campaign to Netflix Singapore, however, being faced with a refusal dictated by the fact that the process was contrary to the philosophy of the platform. It remains that The Spoiler Billboard is traveling around the world and that perhaps, in a moment of maximum alert where people need to stay at home to ensure containment, use all available means to discourage the sly. Also to say that Jim Hopper in the third season of Stranger Things is… oops!

READ ALSO

“Stranger Things” leaves Hawkins. What to expect from the fourth season?