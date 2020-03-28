god-is-what-is-missing-when-nothing-is-missing

We have always imagined the end of the world as an external event : atomic war, melting poles, giant meteorites and instead … In these catastrophic days, each of us is part of this drama. And the awareness of the fragility of life is prompting many to wonder about the choices made, about the many bullshit with which we have wasted our existence.

Anxiety, risk, precariousness. Xanax instead of the Spritz. You may not agree on what is good and what is bad, but everyone is convinced that soon the “quality of life” will go in the worst way, whatever that means.

It has from passà ’to nuttata. In short, we don't know where we are going, but we are going at breakneck speed. Yes, “fear eats the soul”, said the title of a film by the too unjustly forgotten Rainer Werner Fassbinder. And when the going gets tough and you don't know where to bang your head anymore, waiting for the world to understand how to regain control of certainties, the majority are rushing like shipwrecked Titanic on an old lifeboat: religion .

For example, something really surprising happened last Thursday because it has never happened to date: a parochial challenge is aired between Don Matteo on Raiuno and the Pope on TV 2000, the issuer of bishops. Well: listening to the rosary of the 21 of the hitherto “clandestine” (for listening) TV 2000 show 4.2 million viewers, second only to the final episode of the series Don Matteo . Families en masse in front of the TV to pray . From the ego to God, the step was short. Yesterday, he was joking: “God, give me a check of your presence.” Happiness? It had become a right that everyone could try to buy. The meaning of life? It was enough to replace the church with the pharmacy and our spiritual needs were guaranteed by a box of Viagra.

Now the scourge of the coronavirus, suppressing the future, has put our soul on the wall. Urging us to better distinguish between what is important and what is futile. In the end, when death is tangible, observing our loved ones, it is understood that the opposite the end is not life, but love . And so, even in a tough and bad society, pornicized and competitive, in the roulette of the epidemic God is what is missing when nothing is missing.

And faced with the chilling vision of the hundreds of coffins in Bergamo taken away by military trucks, one stammers Severino Boetio's question: “If God exists, where does evil come from? And if it doesn't exist, where does the good come from? ». So: are the Church and religions still able to console men?

In the modernity of yesterday the idea of ​​the future prevailed, the idea of ​​a perfect society, which could do without the sacred, faith, transcendence. In today's postmodern, however, utopia belongs to the present, it does not concern a distant future, but it is here and now. Just do a simple search on the Net and the word “spirituality” gushes over 4 million results.

It is significant that the autobiography of the Yogi Yogananda, the Indian Swami who made yoga and meditation known to the western world in the 1920s, was the only book featured in Steve Jobs's iPad, which ordered the distribution of 800 copies to the personalities who would attend his funeral.

In Woody Allen's films, his irresistible nihilistic cynicism does not stop before God. Allen does not have the faith and the absurdity of existence takes over sarcastically. Thus, paraphrasing one of his lines, we can say: «I don't know if God exists. But if it exists, I hope it has a good excuse for the tragedy we are experiencing “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus special