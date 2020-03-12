going-to-events-is-not-the-only-way:-let's-do-a-digital-strike-for-the-climate!

Going to events is important. It is used to demonstrate that we are there, that we put our faces, our time, our effort, that we give up something that for us is important for something that is equally or even more important. That that cause is OUR cause.

There are moments, however, when we cannot be physically present, which is for reasons of force majeure, as in this moment when staying at home is the only smart choice to do for ourselves and for others, whether for personal reasons. However, this does not mean that you have to give up making your voice heard. Going to events is not the only way to make yourself heard, and our cause must be something we support every day, with actions and commitments that concretely demonstrate our commitment.

At this historic moment, the emergency of climate change is strong, but the importance of respecting the rules that experts suggest is even stronger. Finding yourself to manifest how Fridays For Future would be a mistake, but this does not mean leaving aside our commitment: Greta Thunberg invited all activists to move the climate strike online , making it digital: by posting a photo of an event or a photo related to climate change and using the hashtag # ClimateStrikeOnline .

“We have to find new ways to spread the message” – said Greta – who posted a graph related to the spread of Coronavirus cases with an invitation to stay at home.

We keep the spirit high and we don't lower the voice: we are there, and you?