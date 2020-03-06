good-news:-the-new-coronavirus-is-not-changing-significantly

Of all 104 strains of coronavirus collected from cases of contagion in China, 99, 9% are similar to each other. This means that the virus is not changing significantly. The WHO study

(photo: Tang Yanjun / China News Service via Getty Images)

The cases of contagion have risen to about 93 mila, while the deaths to over 3 thousand. Italy, together with South Korea and Iran, is facing one of the major outbreaks of coronavirus ( Sars-CoV-2) outside of China, with approximately 2. 200 confirmed cases of contagion, 79 deaths and about 160 people healed. Still, good news comes today. As reported in the magazine Nature , in fact, the new coronavirus is not changing over time. To prove it, after 9 days of conferences and meetings (from 16 to the 24 February) in China, were the experts of the World Health Organization, in a new report that analyzed in detail the Chinese epidemic of the new coronavirus.

Among the results of the report, there is one particularly important: the analysis of the sequencing of the whole genome of 104 coronavirus strains, isolated and collected by Chinese citizens with onset of symptoms in late December 2019 and mid-February 2020, show a homology of 99, 9% . In other words, this means that the virus is not mutating significantly. A result, therefore, that removes fears that the coronavirus may become more aggressive, or that any mutations may favor its greater adaptation to our species or influence its response to potentials vaccines in development. Just a few days ago, remember, the biotechnology company Moderna Inc sent the first vials of an experimental vaccine ready to be tested on a small group of people to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid).

However, as reported by the new WHO report, if on the one hand the number of infections in China is decreasing, in parallel on the other some problems now arise: the Chinese authorities, in fact, now have difficulty in recruiting patients for the over 80 clinical studies that are underway to test new potential treatments against the new coronavirus. And it is precisely for this reason that the WHO has recommended to give priority to some experimental treatments over others.

The new report also revealed that the average age of people infected with the new coronavirus is 51 years and most of the infections occurred inside hospitals, prisons or homes, that is where there is close contact and a greater risk of contamination which allows the virus to spread among people. However, underlines Nature , the report showed that the diffusion by air may not be the main transmission method of the virus: a preliminary study carried out in the province of Guangdong , in fact, showed that those who shared the same house with those who tested positive for the virus (approximately 1300 cases) had between the 3 on 10% of possibility of being infected.