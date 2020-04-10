goodbye-to-elisa,-the-little-girl-who-fought-leukemia

The battle of little Elisa Pardini is over. Azzano Decimo's child was almost six years old and, for three, had been struggling with a very serious form of tumor , myelomonocytic leukemia infant, affecting one or two out of a million children. She had been hospitalized for more than two years in the oncology ward of the Bambin Gesù hospital in Rome, where she died.

The father Fabio announced it on the Facebook page Pardini Fabio Per Elisa, where many people, in recent years, have left messages of support for the little girl and her family: « Elisa, our puppy, left us alone : she is dead. And me and mother Sabina with her “.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid= 527671931502522 & set = a. 128187691450950

At first it seemed that the girl had gastroenteritis, instead she had been suffering from a much more serious pathology. In October 2017 a solidarity campaign was launched, to find the most compatible donor possible for Elisa. Many personalities from the world of entertainment had also joined. Towards the end of November a donor compatible with the was found / 90 percent and the 19 January 2018 the transplant had been performed. After nearly 5 months of clean room, the baby had started eating, walking and playing again. “The nightmare finally seemed to end, then around July 2018 some blood values ​​began to fluctuate.” The disease had returned.

READ ALSO

«Help us, do it for our daughter Elisa»

READ ALSO

Transplants, donations on the rise: «The system works»

READ ALSO

Transplantation, the record year for Italy