goodbye-to-gianni-mura,-historic-signature-of-italian-sport

Almost in every article that talks about Marco Pantani there is a phrase: “I am going uphill to shorten the agony”. He said it by answering a question by Gianni Mura , the historical signature of Italian journalism, who died in Senigallia at 74 years for a heart attack. Its name is linked to the world of Italian sport , above all cycling and football, the sports that are the basis of our popular sports culture.

Gianni Mura however had the gift of the story , of being able to write about everything without ever going off topic, even when he rambled on his beloved kitchen telling of football and bicycle.

He was able to say what everyone thought and say it well. «They had never told me that I would see a World Cup with two goals by Materazzi, and he would not have believed it decisive» he wrote celebrating the fourth world title of the blues.

From the beginning of February he was at the beach, not in his Milan, of which he knew every corner and restaurant, shared over the years with his master, Gianni Brera . “I'm on retreat to prepare for the Tour,” he said and it wasn't a joke because the Tour, the most important stage race in the world, had been an appointment for him since the sixties.

The Red Flame collects some of his articles written following the French race. Most still written on the typewriter, not on the computer. All written with the milletasche vest on and the glasses hanging on the neck. Those who appeared for the first time in the press room of Giro or Tour sought him immediately because everyone had read him and read those perfect pages daily.

Remember Maurizio Crosetti that “writing, said Gianni, is like cooking, but it matters much more to do the spending. When you have the right things on the table, when you have chosen well at the market, then the dishes are necessarily good ». The curiosity of others is the engine of writing, whether it be sport, cooking, wine, which he knew and managed very well, or of any other topic starting from those he knew better than anyone else: Italian music, poetry, yellows. He would have closed with these words: that the Earth be mild to you.

