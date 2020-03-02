goodbye-to-ibrahim,-the-boy-who-dreamed-of-becoming-ronaldo

For two days, his clinical picture had worsened: at 7 yesterday, Ibrahim Gaye died. He escaped from Gambia when he was still a child, and had faced the desert, imprisonment and the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean. He had arrived in Lampedusa, then in Sicily, not yet sixteen. He wanted to become a footballer, as good as his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, from Juventus, and to finally be able to help his family. But all his dreams have been destroyed by leukemia. For the first time, after the last admission to the Hematology department , he understood that there was nothing more to do.

« Fear at certain moments does not exist , life and death exist,” Ibrahim had told a Republic , which had reported its history. After the publication of his testimony, he had sent the article to all his friends, and said: “There are many good people in the world. Now everyone knows who Ibrahim is “.

His favorite singer , Laura Pausini , had also known him, who had confided that the daughter's nanny it is originally from Gambia. “I met Ibra thanks to an article from Repubblica “, wrote the artist on Instagram. «Just a few days ago we promised to sing together soon. Today Ibra flew to heaven … but there is no doubt that I will think of him in my next concert “.

Even in the hospital, Ibrahim had found a large family : the doctors, the nurses. “A golden boy who made himself loved. In love with life “: so remembers Giusi Fatta, the nurse who accompanied him to the last CT scan. To the intern Federica Giammancheri, whom Ibra considered a “sister”, the boy left the photo of Laura Pausini and her notebook with some recipes from the Gambia: she had asked her to prepare them once she left the hospital.

His body will be transferred to a cold room, awaiting his family to return to Gambia.

