google-maps-helps-you-travel-during-the-pandemic

Google Maps updates to help users a protect yourself and avoid coronavirus infection . Especially to avoid crowds in the most delicate places or places with a high influx of people. One of the most important functions is the warning of any security measures to be taken for take a certain form of public transport (for example: obligation to wear a mask for take the train). This is information obviously acquired by local transport companies.

If the first updates on the crowding of stations and public transport had already arrived in February, the function has now been updated and improved with more details and also with the possibility for the user to send information on the conditions of a specific ride, a bit like on Moovit or Waze.

There are also news on the navigation to medical facilities and the centers set up to carry out the tests for Covid – 19 (for now only in the United States and in a few other countries such as South Korea and it is a pity, since it would be truly information useful), which is simplified and organized in order to avoid overloads on specific structures. In addition to new warnings in case you have to cross borders to reach your destination. In short, the goal is to avoid crowds and empty journeys.

As always, you can consult the historian of a station , to understand when – usually, according to the time slots – it is less crowded and maybe organize accordingly for your travels. This is all information, Big G specifies, which comes from official sources or from aggregated and anonymized data of users who voluntarily choose to make their position history available, leaving it active.

“Because of the coronavirus it is increasingly important to know how crowded a railway station could be at a certain time or if the bus is running with limited hours – explains on the official blog Ramesh Nagarajan , Google Maps Product Management Director – having this information before and during the trip is essential both for those who work in essential sectors and services and must be able to move safely, and for all other citizens “.

The news of Google Maps, which last February 15 years, are coming for iOS and Android in 13 markets, from the United States to Mexico, from India to Australia up to France, and soon also in Italy. It shouldn't be more than a few days, weeks at most.

READ ALSO

Happy birthday Google Maps, 15 things you may not know

READ ALSO

15 years of Google Maps: the most incredible images of Street View