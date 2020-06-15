graduates-who-cannot-find-work

There is the story of the crisis generated by the pandemic also in the data that every year AlmaLaurea notes on the occupation of graduates . In addition to those of the 2019 there are those of the first five months of the 2020 which tell a – 9% of employed registered between those who graduated a year ago, a number that drops to-1.6% among holders of a master's degree.

In the first five months of 2020, the employment rate one year after graduation was 65% among young people holding a first level qualification and at the 70, 1% of those of the second level.

Women and young people from the South are once again the most penalized . Gender differences have even grown compared to 12 months ago. Among first level graduates, the employment rate was 69, 1% for men and 62, 4% for women, against the 77, 2% and the 72, 2% of the 2019; among those of the second level, the employment rate was 75, 5% for boys and 66, 2% for girls. In the North their employment rate is at 71, 4%, in the South at 56, 5%.

Job advertisements and CV requests have also fallen to the AlmaLaurea database which has 3.1 million graduates in 76 Italian universities. In March and April, the acquisition of online curriculum halved, a slight change in trend was seen only in May. Only for doctors requests for information have tripled: in 12 months from 9 thousand to 27 thousand.

The crisis for the coronavirus could go to exacerbate a problem that has existed for years, that of the decline in registrations: from 2003 / 04 to the 2018/19 universities have lost more 37 thousand freshmen , with a contraction of the 11,2%. The university programs are aimed precisely at supporting freshmen next year. Instead, the age of graduates drops: 25, 8 years in 2019, 24, 6 years for first level graduates, 27, 1 for single cycle magistrals and 27, 3 years for two-year master's degrees. The average age was 27, 1 years ten years ago, before the reform which also improved regularity in studies.

