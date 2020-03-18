green-hair-care:-solid-conditioners-and-bio-masks-+-sustainable-hair-accessories

The first step to take care of our hair in a sustainable way is solid shampoo: very simple to use, it is the best choice for the environment. But how can you have a completely green hair care routine ? Not all the products we need for the care of our hair also have a solid format, but fortunately there are excellent eco-friendly alternatives, with products without packaging or with a fully recyclable packaging. Here's what to choose from conditioners, masks and accessories.

balms

The solid conditioner works like solid shampoo: the cream that is created when the dough comes into contact with water must be massaged directly on the hair and guarantees deep hydration without using an excessive amount of product. The solid conditioner , being generally a natural and delicate product, can often replace moisturizers and body balms. To choose the conditioner, just think of what the hair needs and the effect you want to achieve. You can find types of conditioners for all needs: dehydrated, dry, bleached, colored, fragile, weak and stressed hair.

masks

Most of the masks found on the eco-friendly market are in cream . In the options I have selected, the products are mainly natural and the packaging is always entirely recyclable. They are rarer, but there are also solid masks , such as that of Lush: a “hot oil hair treatment” consisting of a treatment that must be immersed in boiling water and mixed until it melts. It should be left to cool, applied to the hair and kept in place. After laying, you can switch to rinsing.

Treatments and smart products

There are many types of hair oils . You can find valid products already assembled or choose to buy the oil in its natural form. Some of the most effective are argan oil, olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil and almond oil. In this case, just apply a few drops on wet hair just before drying it!

If plates and irons are in your routine, it is important to use a thermal protector to prevent hair from being affected. Heat is never a good hair ally. Again, you can find natural and eco-friendly options.

Also the dry shampoo is an excellent addition to the usual products: it allows you to maintain the freshness of the hair even after a day or two from washing, possibly saving an extra wash . In this way, you will not only help your hair maintain the level of hydration they need, but you will also save the water from that wash!

Accessories

Unfortunately, most of the brushes and combs we purchase are made of non-recyclable plastic. It makes no sense to replace a brush in good condition, but if you need something new, it is worth investing in a product made of recyclable material.

Elastic are also often produced with non-recyclable material. There are alternatives made of organic cotton, naturally dyed and fully compostable. I have selected natural, cruelty-free, vegan products with eco-friendly packaging to invest in

