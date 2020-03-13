Green Refrigerants Market 2020- Innovative ideas, Market Analysis Upto 2027

Report on Green Refrigerants Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Green Refrigerants Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Green Refrigerants market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows AGC Inc., Arkema SA, ASPEN Refrigerants Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd, Global Refrigerants, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, SRF Limited, Tazzetti S.p.A., and The Chemours Company.

Natural existing refrigerants such as CO 2 , hydrocarbon, ammonia, hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), and water are preferred in refrigeration industry especially for residential and commercial cooling and refrigeration purposes in buildings, owing to their low-GWP, minimum ODP, ease of availability, and low cost. The market is expected to record substantial growth over the forecast period (2019 to 2027), owing to rising demand for refrigeration, cooling, and heating systems.

Key companies operating in the global green refrigeration market are focused on expanding their businesses by acquisition of companies involved in green refrigerant- based technologies. For instance, in June 2019, M&M Refrigeration, LLC (M&M), a global leader in industrial refrigeration based in U.S. acquired Carnot Refrigeration (Carnot), a Canada-based company, which specializes in CO 2 -based transcritical refrigeration for industrial and commercial applications.

